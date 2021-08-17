Arizona nonprofits need help as donations dip due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tuesday is National Nonprofit Day, and Arizona organizations are looking for neighbors to pitch in.

PHOENIX — Tuesday is National Nonprofit Day. This comes at a critical time, as many are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

Arizona Helping Hands is the largest provider of essential needs for foster care children in Arizona. And COVID is putting an extra strain on local nonprofits like Arizona Helping Hands in Phoenix, Jay Spector, chair of the board of directors of the organization said.

“I think COVID really put a wrinkle in all of us," Spector said. "Put a wrinkle in our businesses, in our homes. Obviously kids in school.”

The impacts have been affecting the organization, which comes to the aid of foster families in Arizona. Their warehouse is full of donated clothes, toys, and other supplies, which foster children can come shop for at no cost to their families.

“We’re experiencing a reduction in donations, even though the foster children population has remained constant throughout COVID," Spector said.

He added they can really use diapers and hygiene kits for kids and teens right now, and then clothing and even school supplies too.

“We turn through the inventory here on a regular basis," he said. "So we’re always in need of diapers. We’re always in need of personal hygiene kits for kids in foster care.”

Arizona Helping Hands isn’t the only organization hit by the pandemic.

Back in March, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits reported a total revenue loss of more than $91 million dollars, Kristen Merrifield said. Thousands of staff were laid off or furloughed and volunteers gone.

“We asked them you know how long can you sustain this if nothing changes and at the time a good portion of them said six or 12 months," Merrifield said. "Well that was April and now here we are its August, so at some point we are going to need a continued influx of increased generosity.”

Arizona Gives Day in April helped some, raising more than $7 million dollars, but the alliance says there’s still a big need.

There are a lot of ways you can give back to Arizona Helping Hands, whether it’s financially or volunteering. Click here for more information about how to get involved.

