PEORIA, Ariz. — 8-year-old Aiden Lady got the surprise of his life Monday on Memorial Day.

The young hockey player thought he was getting some one-on-one coaching at AZ Ice in Peoria.

Rich Prange/12 News

But, it turned into a surprise reunion when his father, Staff Sgt. Eric Lady pulled off his goalie mask and came in for a hug.

Rich Prange/12 News

Aiden never saw it coming and he was overwhelmed with emotion.

“Complete shock. We were able to pull it off. He didn't know it was me. Shared a father-son moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life,” Staff Sgt. Lady said.

Staff Sgt. Lady was deployed for a year in Afghanistan with the Arizona National Guard “Bushmasters” Infantry Battalion.

He and his wife had been planning to do a surprise reunion for Aiden for nearly a year.

