Arizona National Guard member dies after collapsing during training

TEMPE, Ariz. — A member of the Arizona National Guard died Wednesday after he collapsed during training the day before, according to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The service-member, who wasn’t identified, was rushed to a Tempe hospital during the training exercise on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, he died at St. Luke’s Hospital.

His cause of death is under investigation.

The guard member was part of the 850th Military Police Battalion, Arizona Army National Guard located at the Papago Park Military Reservation.

He was also a member of the Phoenix Police Department.

