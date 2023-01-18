'I was just running off adrenaline': Mom gives birth in Ahwatukee school parking lot

“It was crazy for sure,” the baby's father said, remembering how it all played out.

PHOENIX — A Valley couple welcomed their newborn son this past weekend, but it didn't go as they had planned.

Jenna and Brian Abbey, who also have two other kids, tell 12News they didn't make it to the hospital in time. Their son Ryker was born in a school parking lot.

“It was crazy for sure,” Brian said, remembering how it all played out.

It was late Saturday night when Jenna said she started feeling contractions but wasn't worried. “My first labor was like 26 hours long, the second one was 12 hours, so I was like, we got time," she said.

Then after a few hours, that all changed.

Brian said they raced to their car, knowing they had a 30-minute drive to the hospital. They made it less than a mile away from their home when Jenna told him to pull over. Brian said, "You were like, 'No, he is coming now!'"

In the parking lot of St. John Bosco Catholic School near Chandler Boulevard and 48th Street, the couple prepared for what was coming. "This isn't how it's supposed to be," Jenna said.

With no doctors and no medicine, they were on their one. Jenna said, "I mean, I think at that point I was just running off adrenaline."

After about five minutes in the front seat of their car, they heard the cries of baby Ryker for the very first time. "To go through it without anybody around, I just think that's an amazing testament to what a woman's body can do," Brian said. Both are incredibly thankful the situation didn't go another way.

"We didn't have any complications, thank God," Brian said.

Emergency crews arrived and took Jenna and Ryker to the hospital. Doctors told her Ryker was a little cold from being outside but was okay.

However, the birth did leave some unexpected consequences. The front seat of their family car had to be removed. Brian said he is in talks with insurance companies about getting it repaired.

A small price to pay for bringing in so much joy to the world.

