A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the Arizona Mills Mall parking lot Wednesday night, Tempe firefighters say.

Sky 12 video showed several police vehicles around a taped off area in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Officers surrounded a black sedan and appeared to be scanning the area with flashlights.

Firefighters said the investigation is in its preliminary stages at this time and that police should provide an update shortly.

This story will be updated when we learn more.