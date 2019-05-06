GILBERT, Ariz. — On June 6, 1944, he woke up at 6:30 a.m. knowing today was the day.

"This was the payoff," Henry Dubay said from his living room in Gilbert. "This is what we have been working towards for almost a year a half."

Dubay was a pilot in the Army back then, flying C47 troop carriers during World War II. Dubay flew dozens of missions during his deployment overseas but remembers this one like it was yesterday.

"The sky was overcast. There were fumes, there was fire. The visibility was terrible," Dubay said.

I asked how he could possibly fly a plane without any visibility, and the 95-year-old just laughed.

"If you're going to win, you have to stick your neck out there. That's the attitude, you know," Dubay said.

More than 150,000 allied troops put their lives on the line that day in Normandy, France. Invading the Nazi-controlled territory was a risky and bold move, but it would prove to be the turning point in WWII.

More than 10,000 soldiers were wounded or killed on or near the beach, and Dubay is speaking for them.

"I don't look for thanks or recognition. There was a duty and I was glad to do it," said Dubay.

Seventy-five years later, Honor Flight Arizona is sending Dubay and his son to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

"Kind of a last hurrah," Dubay said with a smile. Believe it or not, Dubay is not making this trip for himself.

"When I was a kid, I remember my dad introducing me to Civil War veterans, so I hope some youngsters see this and say, 'Hey I saw a WWII veteran' 95 years from now," Dubay said.

