‘I lost my love’: Arizona man killed, wife injured after tree collapses during storm in Minnesota

The couple had been in Minnesota for three weeks at their summer mobile home when a severe storm caused a tree to collapse Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A man from Miami, Arizona was killed and his wife was injured after severe storms caused a tree to fall on their summer home in Minnesota.

Mark Edward Bunney, 72, and his wife Debbie, were sleeping on separate couches in the living room Monday night when 70 mph winds knocked down a tree.

“There was this crash, like an angry crash, and then something fell on me,” Debbie said. “I said, ‘what’s happening?’ and then the whole celling fell down. I thought we were in a tornado.”

The tree ripped through the ceiling of the couple’s mobile home located about 140 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

“My foot was stuck behind a big wood beam, and I couldn’t move,” Debbie said. “[Mark] was about three feet away from me and I could only see his feet. The rest of his body was covered with celling debris… I could tell he wasn’t alive, he wasn’t responding or moving.”

Debbie screamed for help. She felt helpless.

After several minutes neighbors arrived to aid her, some called 911.

At 11:40 p.m. the Douglas Sheriff’s Officer got the reports of people trapped inside a home. Alexandria firefighters got the couple out.

At the hospital, Debbie got the official confirmation that her husband of 43 years had passed away.

“I had such a sense of joy for him because he took a shortcut through cancer. He got called home and he didn’t have to face a bunch of ugly side effects and losing his beautiful brown hair that he still had,” Debbie said.

A fighter until the end

Mark Bunney was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after doctors looked at his CT scans when he tested positive for COVID at the start of June.

The couple had made their annual summer trip to their Minnesota home when they got the news.

“He struggled the last three weeks,” said Mark’s son, Isaac Bunney. “We were praying for a miracle.”

Mark had his first chemotherapy treatment on Friday.

The family connected on Father’s Day and thought it would be their last because of the aggressive disease, Isaac said.

On Monday, Mark had an oxygen problem and went to the hospital. When he returned home, it was late and windy.

Debbie said her husband chose to sleep on the couch and she followed him and slept on his recliner to keep him company when the tragedy happened.

“I’m sad because I lost my love, but I’m so happy for him,” Debbie said. “Even though he wanted to fight, fight hard, he got to go home first.”

A loving husband, father, neighbor

Mark Bunney and his wife met at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Globe. They have been members for 44 years.

“He would take donuts to church and some of the little kids started calling him The Donut Man, then those kids forced their parents to bring some too. There were always donuts at church,” Mark’s son said.

The ‘Donut Man’ was also known as ‘coach’, after being involved in their five son’s baseball and football teams through little league, high school, and at the YMCA, Isaac said.

As a grandfather of 10 children, Mark enjoyed playing the piano and composing songs with his guitar for them. A private living room concert was typical, his son said.

“He had a great sense of humor, he loved puns, very witty,” Debbie said.

After growing up on the San Carlos Apache Indian tribe, Isaac said his father held a deep appreciation for the Apache community.

“He always loved us. We were always disciplined with love,” Mark's son said.

The family plans to bury him in the Globe-Miami area.

“[His] keys to life were-- choices and consequences, balance, and God has a plan,” Isaac said. “You can boil him down to those three things.”

Latest Arizona news