PHOENIX — An Arizona man is suing a national movie theater chain after he said a manager at an Ahwatukee location racially discriminated against him.

Larry Shelton says he was at a showing of "Captain Marvel" on March 8 when the manager at the AMC Ahwatukee 24 accused him of sneaking in without a ticket and had police officers escort him out of the theater.

"It was very embarrassing and I felt racially discriminated against. I don't know why he picked me out of everyone," Shelton told 12 News.

Shelton said he bought his ticket online for the late showing, got a pair of 3D glasses at the entrance and bought popcorn and a drink before heading into the auditorium. About an hour into the movie, Shelton went to use the restroom and that's when the theater manager approached him.

Shelton recorded the confrontation on his cell phone. In the video, you can hear the manager say, "Sir, you walked in the exit door and my staff informed me that they did not sell you a ticket."

Shelton, a mortgage broker, told the manager to check security video to make sure it was him. He says the manager refused so he headed back to finish watching the movie. The manager then called the police.

When police arrived, Shelton showed the manager and the officers his ticket.

In the video Shelton recorded on his cell phone, the manager tells him he should have shown his ticket to him earlier. Shelter responds, "No, I shouldn't. You just came at me out of the blue. He automatically assumed."

AMC says it has apologized to Shelton for the misunderstanding. The theater company released a statement to 12 News Wednesday saying that it was an "unfortunate situation" and some it sometimes is "unavoidable" that they "misidentify unauthorized entrants" due to the high number of customers.

"AMC is committed to the safety of our guests and controlling unauthorized entry is critical for safety," the statement read. "We will redouble our efforts to minimize misidentification in the future."

Shelton is filing a lawsuit against AMC Theatres because he is concerned that the incident will hurt his reputation in the community and his business.

"I'm thinking, when they see me in the future, the public: That's the black guy who snuck in the theater and police had to take out," Shelton said.