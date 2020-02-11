Arizona Lottery searching for winner of $1 million ticket sold in Mesa

The $1 million tickets was sold at a Fry’s Food Story in Mesa on Signal Butte Road.

MESA, Ariz. — The Arizona Lottery is searching for three players who bought winning tickets over the weekend, including one worth $1 million.

All three tickets were bought on Halloween, Saturday, October 31. The $1 million tickets was sold at a Fry’s Food Story in Mesa on Signal Butte Road.

Two $150,000 tickets were sold, one in Beaver Dam Station in Littlefield and another at a Chevron in Queen Creek.

The winning numbers were 2-6-40-42-55 with a red Powerball number of 24.