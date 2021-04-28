Arizona lawmaker says she tested positive for COVID-19 despite Pfizer vaccine

Rep. Alma Hernandez, a Democrat representing District 3 in Tucson, said she tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona lawmaker announced Wednesday night that she tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Rep. Alma Hernandez, a Democrat in the Arizona House of Representatives, said she is showing mild symptoms and will quarantine inside her Phoenix home after testing positive.

“Despite wide availability of vaccines, we must continue to take precautions to slow the spread,” Hernandez said in a press release.

She later said on Twitter that she was fully vaccinated and receive the second dose of Pfizer’s shot nearly three months ago.

Even still, Hernandez says she has a fever, migraine and has lost her sense of taste and smell.

All of the FDA-approved vaccines are approved to reduce the chance of contracting the virus and limit severe symptoms if you do, but none of them are a cure.

I, unfortunately, tested positive for #COVID19 today. What sets me apart from millions of Americans who have come down with Covid is that I'm 11 weeks out since my @pfizer vaccine. Please do not let your guard down even after the vaccine. Read my statement below. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/ETbHqy24m1 — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) April 29, 2021

