Arizona jail inmate tried hiding over 500 fentanyl pills in underwear, body cavity

A suspect being booked into jail last week in Arizona was allegedly caught with over 500 hidden fentanyl pills.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A suspect being booked into the Pima County jail last week was allegedly found with over 500 fentanyl pills hidden inside his underwear and body cavity.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the inmate had been arrested by Tucson police for various drug charges. The individual was suspected of having contraband, resulting in correctional officers isolating the subject to conduct an extra search during the booking process.

Staff allegedly found bags of pills in the suspect's possession, which were determined to be M-30 fentanyl.

Due to the pills being located inside of the suspect, jail medical staff refused to accept the individual and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

PCSD did not disclose the suspect's identity.

The smuggling of fentanyl pills into Arizona's detention facilities have become increasingly common in the past couple of years.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported seizing over 1,000 fentanyl pills from local jails between April and June. Several drug-related deaths have been reported so far this year at the MCSO jails.

