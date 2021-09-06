Arizona interest in anti-mask school vouchers outpaces funds

More than 2,700 applications have been started or completed in less than two weeks.

PHOENIX — A program announced by Arizona’s Republican governor last month giving private school vouchers to students whose parents object to school mask requirements has seen a surge of applications.

More than 2,700 applications have been started or completed in less than two weeks. That's twice as many as can be funded with the $10 million in federal coronavirus relief cash earmarked for the program.

Gov. Doug Ducey's plan will give $7,000 a year to each student to pay for private school tuition.

School voucher opponents worry they will permanently get vouchers and some Republican lawmakers say they hope that's the case.

