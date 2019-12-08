PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society's Sunnyslope Campus was forced to shut down some areas to undergo emergency electrical repairs.

The areas affected by the repairs are cat and dog adoptions, the behavior room, cat hospital and holding areas, and two critical medical areas, the Ring Room for cats being treated for Ringworm and Mutternity Suits for dog moms and their babies, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

The areas are expected to be shut down until Wednesday.

The Humane Society's transport team moved the adoptable pets to the Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion.

The animals who need extra attention went to foster care.

Arizona Humane Society

The temporary closure comes on the heels of a huge adoption event for the shelter. The spokesperson said 449 pets were adopted over a two-day period. There are 42 animals left to be adopted.

The Sunnyslope Campus is more than 60 years old.

"These repairs are critical for the health and safety of our pets and are estimated to cost more than $16,000. For those who are unable to adopt, AHS is asking for support through monetary donations," the spokesperson said.

The Sunnyslope Campus house several of AHS’s lifesaving programs, which include a trauma clinic, ICUs for puppies and kittens, and the Foster Hero program.