Arizona Humane Society rescues 227 rabbits and bunnies

The Arizona Humane Society worked with Gilbert police on an animal cruelty case at a person's home.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Arizona Human Society assisted the Gilbert Police Department to rescue 227 rabbits, 101 of which were babies, from a repeat offender of animal cruelty, according to AHS.

One year ago today, the AHS removed 166 rabbits from the same residence near Gilbert and Warner roads.

Police suspected that the owner of the residence was breeding rabbits as a hobby to be sold and potentially butchered. The rabbits were kept in a shed with six to eight inches of feces in the cages. Many were experiencing issues related to lack of medical care, AHS said.

The AHS transported the rabbits back to the shelter to be examined over the next few days. The Gilbert Police Department is handling an ongoing investigation.