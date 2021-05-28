Arizona Humane Society gives pet safety tips as temperatures rise

With temperatures rising, the Arizona Humane Society said it's time to start limiting your pets' time outdoors.

PHOENIX — It's no secret, our notorious summer heat is here to stay. However, it is a good time, to remind pet owners that there are plenty of heat related dangers, dogs just can't handle.

Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society, made simple suggestions for our four-legged friends.

Bring your pets indoors

If you are out exercising with them, go very early in the morning or very late at night.

Limit time outdoors

If you're used to taking them on really long walks just try to cut that time in half.

We did a quick temperature check at 9 a.m. and the asphalt was already 108 degrees. Nelson says, if you can't place your hand on the ground for at least seven seconds, then it's too hot for your pet to walk on.

Dog booties

Invest in the those little dog booties, the asphalt is so hot here in the summer time. Plus, this Saturday and all summer long KSLX and Fulton Homes are giving out free dog booties at different valley locations, on a first come, first serve basis.

Leave your pets at home

Nelson says, don't run errands with your pets, every year emergency animal technicians get calls about pets left in hot cars.

Swimming Pools

If you have a backyard pool, teach your pets where the steps are for added safety. Lastly, always make sure they have enough clean drinking water and whenever possible get your buddy microchipped!

"Listen to your pets they do so much to try and please us, that often times, if they are overheating they won't let us know until it's too late. Nelson said. "It's a really good idea if you have a pool to teach your pets how to get in and out of the pool."

