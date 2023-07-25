Arizona Humane Society: Cat injured in fire ready for forever home

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic shorthair, was burned in a fire in downtown Phoenix in April.

PHOENIX — A cat injured in a fire earlier this year is ready for adoption, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby, an 11-month-old domestic shorthair, was burned in a fire in downtown Phoenix in April. She has been receiving treatment and recovering for the past four months.

"AHS veterinarians immediately treated Libby for her wounds, administered subcutaneous fluids, antibiotic and pain medications, as well as observed for possible respiratory damage due to smoke inhalation," the humane society said.

The cat suffered significant injuries in the fire, according to the humane society. Her ears and nose were burned and she had melted plastic throughout her body.

"Libby has undergone dozens of medical procedures from surgeries to remove damaged digits, sedation to clean and clip her burns as well as daily bandage changes," the humane society said.

A month into her recovery, Libby was ready to be placed with a Foster Hero who got her ready to be adopted by a loving family.

The formerly black cat now sports a distinctive look.

In the area where she was burned her coat has grown back in white.

The humane society said Libby will need to have her nails trimmed regularly because of scarring on her feet. This is so her nails do not grow into her paws.

If you are interested in adopting Libby, you can give her a visit at AHS’ South Mountain Campus to see if she is a fit for your family.

For more information on Libby and the hundreds of other pets available for adoption, click here.

Thanks to a donation from Bissell Pet the humane society is running a $20 adoption special until July 31.

