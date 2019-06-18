The Arizona Humane Society recently removed 38 chihuahuas from a local home. AHS says the dogs are doing well in their care and the owner just got in a little over his head with all of the animals. They were all given food, water and had air conditioning under his care.

But the situation is a reminder of how important it is to spay and neuter pets. AHS says more puppies are on the way because two of the dogs are pregnant. The dogs range in ages from one week to 12 years old. They're waiting for medical checks and vaccinations.

AHS says some of the animals are scared and aggressive with their team. They're looking for foster and group homes to help with behavioral issues before the dogs can be adopted.

If you're interested in becoming a foster hero, click here. There is a general online orientation you can take from home. You can also submit a foster application and will receive a call from the Arizona Humane Society in 24 hours to pick up a pet.

Finally, as always this time of year in Phoenix, please don't leave your pets outside during the hottest parts of the day or in locked cars. Make sure they have plenty of water and a safe shelter.