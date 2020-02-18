PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a Jan. 22 newscast.

An Arizona House panel has voted along party lines to advance a proposal barring new fees on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The 4-3 vote came Monday evening after a House Regulatory Affairs Committee hearing.

Majority Republicans backing the proposal say it will prevent Phoenix from violating a voter-approved ban on new taxes or fees on services.

Committee Democrats sided with other companies that pay to use Sky Harbor.

The companies say barring new fees on Uber and Lyft rides will shift airport costs to them.

