Arizona hospital says actions were 'appropriate and necessary' after woman gets $11k medical flight bill

Amy Maher was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy at Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa. Now she's left with $11k for a medical flight she didn't need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA, Ariz. — In March, Amy Maher was one of about two to three people transferred out of Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa a day.

But, Maher said the transfer for emergency surgery, which she didn’t need and didn’t end up getting, is now costing her $11,000.

Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa is considered a micro-hospital that can’t perform surgeries or labor and delivery services. So when Maher came in and was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, a doctor determined she needed an emergency surgery they couldn’t do. So they called for air transport for Maher.

“I want to know why they couldn’t have just made a phone call to my OB(-GYN) the way that Chandler (Regional Medical Center) made that phone call,” Maher said.

Days after 12News first shared Maher’s story, Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa agreed to an interview with 12News. However, they said they wouldn’t discuss the details of Maher’s case because of HIPAA regulations.

The hospital’s board did review Maher’s case, according to Chief Nursing Officer Julie Willoughby.

“They did review it. And the final result was that we've done everything that was appropriate and necessary for that patient,” Willoughby said.

While Maher has yet to receive a bill from Exceptional, so far, Maher’s portion of the bills for the transfer and treatment at Chandler Regional Medical Center total more than $14,000.

“I feel bad for the patient involved, because like I said, I couldn't imagine getting stuck with a bill like that. That's gut-wrenching,” Willoughby said.

Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa opened in December. On average, 57 patients are seen there a day, with about two to three being transferred out, Willoughby said. Some are taken by ambulance, others by air transport. The hospital would not specify how many are sent out by helicopter.

“At some point we know we’re stabilizing, treating and transferring is part of the process,” Willoughby said.

However, Exceptional confirmed they do have a contract with Air Methods, to be the first company called if someone needs a medical flight.

Air Methods is among the most expensive medical transport companies in the U.S. A spokesperson for Air Methods told 12News they didn’t see a reason to comment for this story.

“For us, it's not always about the cost. And I know in the long run, a lot of people look at the cost. But when you're dealing with a life, you want the fastest and the best, regardless of the cost. So that's why we look at Air Methods,” Willoughby said.

With the patients that come through Exceptional’s doors, Willoughby said, they’re working to serve the community.

“We will always end with whatever is best for the patient diagnostically, so we know they are safe,” Willoughby said.

Maher’s UnitedHealthcare insurance team told 12News they’re reviewing her bills after our stories.

While Maher still hopes that other patients will have better experiences.

“Because what happened with me is unacceptable,” Maher said.

Up to Speed