Arizona Helping Hands holding drive-thru toy drive for foster children

Arizona Helping Hands needs your help to deliver some hope for the holidays to foster children in need.

PHOENIX — As we all try to navigate our way through the holidays during the pandemic, there is one group who we just can’t forget about: Thousands of foster kids.

Arizona Helping Hands needs your help to deliver some hope for the holidays to foster children in need.

Arizona Helping Hands is asking for you drop off unwrapped gifts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Santa was right outside Arizona Helping Hands, urging everyone to be sure to drop unwrapped presents for foster kids.

His nice list has more than three thousand names!

While all gifts are welcomed, his helper explained what is really needed.

"Toys for birth to 2 years old. That’s a really light area," said Dan Shufelt, the president and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands.

Additionally, think presents for children 7- to 12 years old.

"We’re talking craft sets. We’re talking about personal care packages. Those things those youngsters would really appreciate this holiday season," Schufelt said.

For teenagers, $50 gift cards to places like Target or Amazon. That way they can pick out their own presents.