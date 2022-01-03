Arizona grocer baking up hundreds of paczki on Fat Tuesday

10 percent of the proceeds from Tuesday's paczki sales at Bashas' will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On this Fat Tuesday, paczki, a sweet Polish treat, is flying off Bashas' Bakery shelves.

10 percent of the proceeds from Tuesday's paczki sales will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul. The funds help local families across Arizona who are served by the nonprofit.

More than 50 Bashas' supermarkets across Arizona are selling the paczki. If you stop by to get one, take a #PaczkiSelfie, tag Bashas' and post on social media, for a chance to win prizes.

Paczki are Polish pastries devoured on Fat Tuesday. The dessert dates back to middle ages, where families would use the fat, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house to make and eat them before Lent, to avoid being tempted and wasting food.

Bashas' makes the Paczki from scratch. They are glazed or powdered sugared, then filled with fruit or custard filling.

