Arizona golfers send well-wishes to Tiger Woods after crash

PHOENIX — Valley golfers rallied in support of Tiger Woods and sent prayers for the star athlete.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Los Angeles that left him hospitalized with leg injuries according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

They tweeted out details of the accident that happened Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, those who know and love Woods went straight to social media to express their condolences for his family and those close to him.

We spoke to Former PGA player Colt Knost who's known Woods for 12 years, he explained the gut-punch he felt when officials put out the information on the crash.

"All of the sudden the LA County Sheriff Department put out their tweet and I realized this, this is not good. He's our guy, he's the reason we wanted to be on the PGA Tour. We're all thankful he's alive. For me, it was a shock and it was a lot like the Kobe Bryant situation. While I was never paired with him, he's always been an inspiration and hopefully, he can recover from all this."

Knost talked about a time all the players including Woods had dinner at Rickie Fowler's home and talked shop. He describes Woods as down-to-earth and one of the guys.

"I was nervous to meet him that night because he meant that much to me and he means that much just to the game of golf, we're all thinking of him, this is a tough one today," Knost added.

He says, he wishes his buddy all the best in his recovery and knows if anyone can overcome challenges, it's "The Tiger Woods."

The Thunderbirds, that run the Waste Management Phoenix Open, shared a similar sentiment as the entire golf world awaits Woods' recovery.