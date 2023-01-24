Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix

Phoenix said bringing in projects like Arizona Fresh gives neighbors easier access to fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, breaking the cycle of unhealthy eating.

PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer.

It’s tough for a lot of families in certain parts of Phoenix to access healthy food. To bring some relief, the Arizona Fresh project is being built at the former Del Rio landfill. It’s just south of the Salt River near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

The project is expected to bring about 1,400 new jobs to Phoenix. The city said they want to get back to their community-oriented roots with the project. When it’s finished, the open land will have a green appeal. There will be a permanent farmer’s market and public park.

The local-centered project also has an international connection. They’re bringing produce from all over the world to trade and distribute. The city said phoenix is one of the only large cities in the country that does not have an international produce trade in the community.

All of these steps will help reduce Arizona’s food desert problem, said Director of Community and Economic Development for Phoenix, Christine Mackay.

“If you’re south of the river your life expectancy is 15 years less than if you live north of the river, and one of those predominant reasons is the fact that the community does not have access to fresh, healthy food," Mackay said.

Phoenix said bringing in projects like Arizona Fresh gives neighbors easier access to fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, breaking the cycle of unhealthy eating.

The entire project will be completed in phases and is expected to be finished in five years.

