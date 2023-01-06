It's 'oh-fish-ial'! Free fishing days in Arizona this weekend

Get your fishing rods ready because June 3, Arizonans can fish for free in any public waters in the state.

PHOENIX — Get your fishing rods ready because on Saturday, June 3, Arizonans can fish for free in any public waters in the state.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for people to try fishing for the first time and for experienced anglers to introduce friends or family to this activity at any of the state's 50+ community fishing lakes.



Game and Fish said as an incentive, a fishing license is not required Saturday for anyone fishing in any public waters in Arizona.

"Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” said Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief.

Officials said while a fishing license is not needed, bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed.

Children under 10 can fish for free all year in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, too.

Arizona fishing licenses start at just $37 for residents 18 and older.

For more information, visit the AZGFD website.

