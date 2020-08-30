Arizona fire personnel welcomed home after returning from Louisiana

Fourty-five members of the AZ-TF1 were deployed Wednesday to assist in disaster relief from Hurricane Laura

PHOENIX — Arizona Task Force One team returned to Phoenix Saturday evening after being deployed to assist in post-hurricane search and rescue.

Forty-five Phoenix fire personnel trained in paramedics, hazardous materials, technical rescue, trained search canines and water operations experts were deployed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana following Hurricane Laura. The team was activated as part of the federal response to the hurricane.

Fortunately, the damage sustained was not as catastrophic as FEMA was anticipating, according to officials.