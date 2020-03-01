It's a devastating start to the new year for the family of a Valley father, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in Texas. His wife and daughter were left with broken bones and bruises.

It happened when a deputy was trying to get them back on the road after their car broke down on their way to visit family.

“Inquisitive and intelligent,” said Kris Vanica, reflecting on the special times she shared with her family friend and former student Fredrick Joleyemi. “He had every desire to find everything he could in life.”

Those memories are now overshadowed with the heartbreaking reality.

“It was shocking news,” she said.

Fredrick, his wife and their 18-year old daughter were headed to spend time with family on December 22, when their car broke down along Interstate 10 near San Antonio.

Authorities say a when a deputy stopped to help them, a woman driving a white sedan pummeled into his patrol car, causing it to roll over, pinning Frederick and his wife underneath.

Their daughter, who was in the deputy's car keeping warm, was also hit.

“Fred never recovered,” said Vanica, holding back tears. “They put him on life support until his parents could get there on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Eve, he passed away – so tragic.”

“But he was an organ donor, and so many families out there received some incredible news, probably news that they had been praying for,” she said. “It was like a Christmas miracle that they were able to get those organs that they needed.”

The driver, 30-year-old Natalie Saldana, is now charged with intoxication, manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This new year, Kris is hoping others stop and think twice before driving intoxicated.

“Call somebody,” she said.

Meanwhile, she wants Fredrick to be remembered for making a difference.

“He was a great father, a good son, he just is so loved,” said Vanica.

