Arizona farmers face 'dire reality' after water shortage declared

PHOENIX — The first-ever water shortage was declared on Monday for a river that serves 40 million people in the West, and Arizona farmers and city leaders said the announcement may have a lasting impact on residents for years to come.

The announcement from the Bureau of Reclamation means some Arizona farmers will get less water from the Colorado River next year, forcing them to make adjustments.

The repercussions of a draining water supply are immense -- farms are drying up, a once-thriving marina now sits more than a mile from lake water and Arizona's Department of Water Resources is planning water cuts that could impact municipal water supplies as early as 2024.

The Arizona Farm Bureau, an advocacy group for the state's farmers and ranchers, issued a statement that read in part:

With the release of today’s 24-month study showing that Lake Mead is in a Tier-One shortage, Pinal County agriculture faces a dire reality. Beginning in 2022, farms in Central Arizona will lose access to nearly half of the water on which they now rely to grow food and fiber for Arizona’s families.

This will have a devastating impact on each farming family in that county, and the surrounding communities will feel the ripple effects for years to come.

Despite a strong monsoon season locally in 2021, the prolonged drought across the southwestern US has led to record low water levels at Lake Mead, one of the river's reservoirs.

The situation highlights the challenges for a region that's also growing in population. The Colorado River provides drinking water, irrigation for farms and hydropower to seven Western states and parts of Mexico.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (Democrat), a member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a statement requesting a senate hearing. They issued a statement that read in part:

The Colorado River is the lifeblood of many Arizona cities, tribal communities, and generations of farmers who depend on it for water,” said Senator Kelly. “The announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation is serious, but Arizona has prepared for these initial water curtailments through the Lower Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed the Senate fully funds the plan, as well as additional improvements to make our state more resilient to drought. I am requesting a hearing on the steps being taken to address drought conditions on the Colorado River as we continue working to secure Arizona’s water future.

For individual cities in the Valley, Mesa leaders said they anticipated the issue and created additional water storage in preparation. They issued a statement that read in part:

Water allocations to Colorado River Basin states were made decades ago based on times of higher precipitation and lower demands. Drought conditions and rapid growth have put unprecedented demands on water supplies.

In anticipation of shortages and as one of many sustainable water management strategies, about two years ago the Mesa City Council approved the Large Customer Sustainable Water Allowance ordinance.

This policy creates a water “budget” for large water users who project their demand to be a half-million gallons or more of water per day.

In response to the announcement, Phoenix officials said:

Phoenix is built for drought. The city has developed a robust water resource portfolio over many decades and will continue to take proactive actions to prepare for even deeper shortages on the Colorado River in the years to come.

Living in a desert city isn’t always easy but because of thoughtful and intricate planning, Phoenix will continue to thrive as the fifth largest city in the United States.

