Arizona Fan Hall of Fame finalist heading to Super Bowl LV

PHOENIX — Longtime Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown is taking a break from the frontlines at Banner Health to attend the big game.

She got the news after a long shift, that she was the only person in State 48 who gets an all-expenses-paid trip to Tampa Bay to see the 'Bucs take on the Chiefs!

"I haven't slept, I've been too excited, I'm so pumped up! I'm so excited to represent Arizona and to go to the Super Bowl like this is amazing."

The Ford "Hall of Fans" contest has been on-going but whittled down to just three lucky finalists this week and Former Cardinals Hall of Famer, cornerback Aeneas Williams nominated a very deserving valley mom and hard-working delivery nurse.

"Everything has been wild, nothing has been consistent but that's the world we live in now with Covid-19. So we're just trying to keep everyone safe and yeah, I was delivering babies by night and found out I was going to the Super Bowl by day," she added.

Prior to taking on the healthcare industry and being on the frontline, Kristi spent time near the 50-yard-line as a Cardinals cheerleader and loved being on the field not only as a cheerleader but as a fan. She says, she's taking her husband to the big game and they're heading out Thursday to Florida.

The big game is this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, 12 Sports will have a full breakdown of Super Bowl LV.