A driver allegedly assaulted an Arizona Department of Public Safety sergeant during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The sergeant's injuries were minor.

The driver drove away after the alleged assault, prompting a short pursuit on Interstate 17.

The suspect eventually fled his vehicle and ran on foot, where he was quickly caught by another trooper and taken into custody.

The suspect will be booked into Fourth Avenue Jail for aggravated assault, unlawful flight and DUI-related charges.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest information.