Fire at Arizona Democratic Party headquarters under investigation

PHOENIX — The headquarters of the Arizona Democratic Party in Phoenix caught on fire early Friday.
The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to the building near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 1 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.
They used hose lines to enter the building for search, rescue and fire attack.
Ladder crews were sent to the roof to cut ventilation holes and get the fire under control.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
No one was inside at the time. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.
