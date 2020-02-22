TEMPE, Ariz. — A man with ties to Arizona State University has been released from isolation after multiple negative tests from the CDC, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health says.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after returning from a visit to Wuhan, China in January. Health officials said they monitored the man closely while testing everyone who had close contacts with him.

As his case was mild, the patient stayed in isolation at home and never had to be hospitalized, health officials said.

The county health department said there is no risk of COVID-19 to the community now that the man has tested negative for the virus.

