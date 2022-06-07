Valley contractor ordered to pay $2.6M for unpaid overtime

The U.S. Labor Department is looking for employees of a Tempe-based contractor who may be owed overtime pay.

PHOENIX — The U.S. Labor Department is looking for current and former workers of a Tempe-based construction contractor that allegedly withheld overtime wages and falsified time records.

A federal judge in Arizona has recently approved a judgment against Valley Wide Plastering Construction Inc. that requires the company to pay $2.6 million to workers who are owed overtime pay.

Between 2015 and 2022, the contractor allegedly failed to properly pay overtime wages and failed to preserve certain timekeeping records, court records show.

"(Employees) were regularly deprived of overtime wages due to the alteration of time records and lack of documentation of hours worked," court records state.

The Labor Department said Valley Wide Plastering may be subject to additional court actions and penalties if they fail to pay overtime wages.

Anybody who believes they're entitled to a portion of the settlement can contact the Labor Department at 602-407-5323.

