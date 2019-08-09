Arizona Cardinals fans packed the lawn outside State Farm Stadium on Sunday tailgating before the Cardinals took on the Detroit Lions.

Fans came prepared with tents, grills, TVs, chairs, lawn games and more to get ready for the first regular-season game of 2019.

Mike Banks hosts family and friends in the same spot every home game.

"We get here an hour and a half before the gates open. We wait in line on the bridge just to get in and get our tailgate spot. That's how fanatic we are," Banks said.

Across the lawn, Jose Arenas and his crew have all the necessities.

"We have a little bit of brats, over here burgers," Arenas said. "But most importantly, we have all our friends and family here."

As far as the season, fans are hopeful.

"We got a new coach, we got a new quarterback, we're excited!" Jennifer Arambula said.

Saying, regardless of what the team brings this year, those taking over the outside of the stadium will be cheering on the Cards no matter what.