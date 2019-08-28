CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above shows body camera footage released by the Chandler Police Department of Cardinals executive Ron Minegar's August DUI arrest.

The Arizona Cardinals have suspended executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar for six months without pay and fined him $200,000 for a DUI arrest earlier this month.

The Cardinals said in a statement Tuesday that Minegar has been away from the team since the arrest and will not be able to return until he has completed an alcohol assessment, counseling, mandatory DUI education and community service.

Minegar was arrested Aug. 10 for driving under the influence in Chandler, police say. According to the report, a person called police and told them Minegar nearly hit a person on a motorcycle as well as a curb. Video of the arrest shows Minegar slurring his words and swaying while standing during his arrest.

The Cardinals said in a statement after the arrest that Minegar’s actions would have serious consequences:

"Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

Minegar is entering his 20th season with the Cardinals, he's been with the team since 2000. According to the team website, Minegar oversees the marketing, business development, communications, broadcast, ticket sales, premium hospitality, community relations, stadium operations, international initiatives and alumni programs functions.

During his suspension, Minegar is excluded from all business operations and is not allowed to attend team functions or facilities.

In a statement Tuesday night, Minegar said:

“I understand that there are no words that will make up for the extraordinarily reckless and dangerous decision I made to drive a vehicle after drinking. That said, I sincerely and deeply apologize to the people close to me – both personally and professionally - for what they’ve had to endure because of this. I also recognize that for those whose lives have been impacted by a drunk driver, my actions may have stirred painful emotions and to them I apologize as well. I take total responsibility for my actions. I know better and I am embarrassed that I did not do better. Right now, I am fully committed to taking all steps to ensure it will not ever happen again. In the future, I recognize that it will be my actions, not my words, that will ultimately be judged.”

