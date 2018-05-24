If you purchased a dress from Pearl Bridal before its sudden closure and never received your dress, the Arizona Attorney General wants to speak to you.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has opened an investigation into the shop's closure earlier this month, which left some without their dresses mere weeks before their wedding dates.

EARLIER: Customers wondering about orders after Phoenix bridal shop closes

The central Phoenix store's website announced it was filing for bankruptcy and apologized to customers.

12 News reached out to the business earlier this month, but nobody answered.

