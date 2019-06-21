PHOENIX — There are officially "No Tears Left to Cry": Superstar Ariana Grande announced Friday that she would make another stop in Phoenix on her international tour later this year.

The "Thank U, Next" singer will perform at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Dec. 12 -- almost seven months to the date that she first stopped in the Valley on her Sweetener World Tour.

But fans of the pop star might want to mark their calendars: Tickets do not go on sale to the general public until July 1.

The first time Grande came to Phoenix this year, fans of all ages filled up the 18,422-capacity arena in May to sing some of the greatest hits from her most recent two albums -- "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

The tour has been quite a feat for the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend" singer: It is Grande's first since a suicide bomber targeted her concert at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom on May 22, 2017.

Twenty-three people, including the attacker, died and thousands more were physically or psychologically wounded after 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a homemade bomb as people were leaving the arena.

Grande hosted a benefit concert called One Love Manchester on June 4, 2017, to raise money for the victims and their families. The fundraising effort at Old Trafford Cricket Ground sold out within 20 minutes and raised more than $23 million.

In the last year, Grande went through a very public engagement and breakup with comedian Pete Davidson and the death of her longtime ex Mac Miller on Sept. 7.

But with all the lows have come many highs for Grande: She has been named Billboard's 2018 Woman of the Year, won her first Grammy Award -- best pop vocal album trophy for "Sweetener" -- headlined the Coachella music festival and topped the charts with both albums.

