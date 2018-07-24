Have you had enough of this extreme heat yet?

Well, it’s not over unfortunately and it’s only going to get hotter before we see any relief. While these excessive heat warnings remain in effect for a good part of the week, APS says we may break energy records this week.

“This is the lifeblood of the economy,” said Jeff Burke, the director of resource planning for APS. “We need to make sure that we have enough power, so people can live in the desert.”

After breaking long-held energy records in June of 2017, APS is preparing for the hottest days of this year. Energy experts are ensuring they’ll be able to provide enough energy to keep customers' air conditioners humming through the heat.

“This is not a place that you can live without air conditioning,” said Burke.

He says APS has to make sure they can meet those loads and provide reliable service year-round, especially during the times when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

“When we get temperatures that are to the order of 115-plus, that drives our peak loads,” Burke said. “Everybody wants to be home, they want to be comfortable.”

The plans they have created are executed on the trading floor of the APS headquarters building downtown Phoenix. That’s where traders are working to find the best ways for customers to save money.

“We plan for this years in advance,” said Burke. “The folks around this room are constantly monitoring power in the region to buy, sell, whatever is needed.”

“As the day goes on and loads go higher… we’ll see all the green lights come on, on all the black boxes,” he said,

That’s because power consumption is rising, so they’ll slowly start up all of their units to make sure they can keep the lights on and of course, keep your A/C running.

“We want to make sure that people don’t have to worry about their power,” said Burke.

If we do break any energy records, he says APS is prepared.

If you must be out in these potentially dangerous temps, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in any air-conditioned place and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

If you experience a power outage, you can report it on the APS website.

