APS asks customers to conserve power as heatwave strains power grid

Massive demand for electricity across the region is straining power providers.

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service is asking its customers to voluntarily conserve power Tuesday as the ongoing heatwave is creating record-breaking demand for electricity.

The company listed three ways to conserve power during peak hours, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

Raise thermostat settings to no lower than 80 degrees.

Turn off extra lights and avoid use of discretionary major appliances such as clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Avoid the operation of pool pumps.

APS, the state’s largest utility provider, says Tucson Electric Power made a similar request for southeast Arizona residents.

Massive demand for electricity across the southwest U.S. is straining power providers. Millions of California residents saw periodic blackouts last week as temperatures soared above 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, Phoenix smashed yet another daily heat record on Tuesday with a high of 115. APS says demand for power reached 7,659 megawatts on July 30, beating a record set in the summer of 2017.

APS has over 1.2 million customers across the state.