Applications for mortgage assistance open for certain residents in Mesa

The city of Mesa announced applications are still being accepted for residents that have been affected by the pandemic.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa is accepting applications for individuals who were financially impacted by COVID-19 and need assistance for their mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure, the city announced Wednesday.

This comes after the federal moratorium on mortgage foreclosures ended in July, putting many people unable to keep up with mortgage payments at risk.

Applications for the mortgage assistance program are available online in English and Spanish, according to the city.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, you must be a resident of the city of Mesa for at least three months, be at or below 80% of the household median income and have pending foreclosure due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What documents do you need?

Income and asset information for all household members

Applicant’s photo ID, Social Security card and birth certificate

Late payment notice

Two years of taxes

Documentation demonstrating the applicant has been affected by the pandemic

Applicants receiving mortgage assistance from another source are not eligible for the program, the city announced.

Mesa will offer assistance on a one-time basis for 180 consecutive days at max.

Up to Speed