An Apollo High School student is stable, but being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while walking in a crosswalk, Glendale police said.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues. The student was crossing Northern Avenue in the crosswalk.

That intersection will be closed in all direction for the next few hours, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the student stayed at the scene.

The investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing, police said.