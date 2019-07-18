PHOENIX - Summer temperatures climbed as we hit the middle of July, and some Valley renters can't find relief, even in their own homes.

Tenants told us their AC is broken and it's taking a while to get it repaired. We're talking 90 degrees inside some of these apartment units.

We spoke to one resident, Evadne Hollie, at Canyon Palms near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, who said she's fed up with this problem happening over and over again.

"This is the third time, the so-called chiller has gone out," she said.

Hollie, a two-year tenant at the complex, said enough is enough.

"Pretty much if you don't get this done within five days, I can terminate my lease or I can sue you," she said.

Hollie's case was just one of 20 reported to the City of Phoenix. City officials told 12 News the "Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance" requires landlords to provide reasonable cooling to rental housing units. Units with AC must maintain a maximum of 82 degrees; the max is 86 degrees for units with evaporative coolers.

"This isn't obviously just me, so I called neighborhood services yesterday and when they came into my apartment yesterday about 2:30/2:45. It was 90 degrees inside my apartment," Hollie said.

We called the company that owns the complex for a few answers. They told 12 News the problem was addressed and fixed, even though it was a bit uncomfortable for a short time.

"We sat outside on our back patio because it was cooler on our patio with the fans," Hollie said.

Hollie said after making the formal complaint, the cooldown finally came.

"They were here until about 8/8:30 last night. The air is on, definitely it's on but this is the first time it's happened," she said.

In the meantime, she said, other tenants are keeping the lights off and doors open hoping to keep it comfortable if the coolers crash.

