Apache Junction gets $44M to protect city from destructive floodwaters

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Apache Junction, a city that often sustains flood damage when monsoon storms hit the Valley, has been awarded funding to construct a facility designed to better protect its streets from floodwaters.

Last summer, a series of flash floods shut down several roads around Apache Junction and multiple people had to be rescued from their cars.

Now the city hopes to avoid similar predicaments after it was given $44 million to construct a flood control facility on Weekes Wash. The facility is expected to collect floodwater and storm debris during a 100-year storm event, an extreme rainfall event that has about a 1% probability of occurring.

“This is a legacy project that will help generations to come in Apache Junction,” Apache Junction Mayor Chip Wilson said in a statement. “This could save lives and millions in damage by holding back catastrophic floodwaters from monsoon storms."

The facility will also be designed to use the collected floodwater to recharge groundwater aquifers.

Funding for the project was allocated through the infrastructure law supported by U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, which was signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The infrastructure law is also providing $4.5 million for the City of Buckeye to build a floodwater retention basin on a vacant lot, according to Sinema's office.

