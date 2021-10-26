Anti-Asian hate crimes up 73 percent throughout the United States, FBI revision shows

Hate crimes as a whole were up 13 percent between 2019 and 2020.

PHOENIX — Hate crimes continue to increase, part of a trend that has been ongoing for years.

According to revised data from the FBI, anti-Asian hate crimes were up 73 percent throughout the nation.

“I would have predicted something almost like this happening,” Anthony Bounxayavong Amphonephong with the Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce said. “These are things we have experienced through our lifetime. It’s just taken to the next level at this point.”

2021 has already seen several high-profile crimes of hate against Asian Americans.

Earlier this year a man in Atlanta killed six Asian women at nail salons during a shooting spree.

This February, a 74-year-old Glendale man was attacked in a Phoenix parking lot, later dying from his injuries.

“It impacts people and has ripple effects,” Shoshana Simones said.

Simones saw her home vandalized in 2017, a large swastika and the word "Jew" painted on her mailbox.

“It was a reminder that there are others that will hate me because of what I believe,” Simones said.

Simones said she has been fortunate compared to most folks and was able to use the moment to get closer to her community.

However, since then numbers have continued to go up.

In 2020, annual reports of alleged hate crimes rose from 209 to 282 across Arizona.

The state has not seen figures this high since 2001 when Arizona reported 386 instances of hate.

Over the last few years, the Valley has seen many troubling acts of hate that targeted racial or ethnic minorities. Homes in Phoenix have been marked with swastikas, Hanukkah decorations have been defaced and vandalized in Chandler, and racial slurs have been written on cars in Queen Creek.

FBI data shows:

114 of Arizona's hate crime reports in 2020 involved racist acts against Black victims.

31 of the state's hate crimes were done against Hispanic residents

29 hate crimes were against white people

25 were against gay men

15 were against Jewish victims

“It’s incredibly disheartening," Simones said. "Those represent people and families that are impacted.”

Amphonephong and Simones believe education and understanding will help combat hate.

“If people are responding with fear and with hate and with anger it will be the minorities that are always, always scapegoated,” Simones said.

Hate crimes cannot be criminally charged in Arizona's courts. However, a defendant can have their punishment heightened if their crime was motivated by racial hate.

