The man who climbed Arizona's tallest building has been released from police custody. Here's what he told 12News.

DesChamps, who calls himself "Pro-Life Spider-Man," said he's not going to stop climbing buildings to protest abortion any time soon.

PHOENIX — The anti-abortion protester who climbed Arizona's tallest building remains unapologetic and said he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon, despite firefighters' warnings.

"Uh, no," Maison DesChamps said when asked if he will stop climbing. "My lawyer probably doesn’t want me to comment on that."

DesChamps spent 30 hours in jail after climbing the former Chase Tower's 40 floors. It's the longest amount of time he's spent behind bars for one of his stunts.

The self-proclaimed "Pro-Life Spider-Man" has live-streamed himself numerous times climbing tall buildings across the U.S., all in the name of supporting an Indiana-based anti-abortion organization.

DesChamps allegedly raised $7,000 for the organization during his climb of the former Chase Tower. However, there's no telling how much taxpayer money was spent on the city's deployment of firefighters and emergency response personnel because of the stunt.

"I wish that we didn’t have to use tax dollars for what I do, but it’s a sad fact," DesChamps said. "I’m not breaking the law. There’s no law that says I can’t climb a skyscraper. I wish they didn’t show up. I wish that I could do what I do."

Whether the stunt was legal or not, officials are asking people not to follow in his footsteps.

"This is extremely dangerous, highly frowned upon," a firefighter told 12News during DesChamps's climb.

