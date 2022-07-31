Anthem community rallies around victim of violent jewelry store robbery

The fundraiser helped the Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry worker who was shot.

PHOENIX — The Anthem community came together to help out one of their own earlier Saturday. A fundraiser was held to help the man shot during an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry.

One by one, hundreds of cars from all over Anthem came to support a cause.

"This is unreal," said Jen Alvarez. "It's been nonstop since 8:00 a.m., maybe before."

"Such a great community, we're so fortunate to live here," said Gina Ortiz.

"We're going to make sure the victim has whatever monetary needs to make sure they're well taken care of," explained Joseph Alvarez.

The fundraiser was a car wash and blood drive. All money raised went to help the Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry worker who was shot during an armed robbery early in July.

The shooting shook the community.

"My wife and I were in the parking lot the day it happened," said Ortiz. "And I went back to Rotary and said we need to do something. We started thinking about making a donation and said you know what, let's see if we can involve the entire community."

"So we came up with a car wash, blood drive, and then we printed our Anthem Strong T-shirts which we probably sold 500 today."

So with soap, towels and t-shirts, people cleaned on Saturday.

"We've been supporting each other it's been great," said Jen.

And while many didn't know the worker personally, they still wanted to help. And they wanted to let him know they're rallying for his recovery.

