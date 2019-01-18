Another patient at Hacienda HealthCare has alleged abuse at the hands of two female staffers, according to a statement from the facility.

According to Hacienda Healthcare, during a survey of the facility's ICF-ID by federal and state auditors, a female patient who suffers from a "serious intellectual disability," said she had been abused by a registered nurse and a caregiver.

"The patient, who has a history of attention-seeking behavior, claimed she had been yelled at by the staff members and struck in the head and arm," the facility said.

Hacienda said police were called along with state regulatory agencies and the patient’s legal guardian.

According to the facility, both women were placed on administrative leave and have denied the allegations.

"The patient was immediately given a full and thorough medical examination," the Hacienda statement said. "She displayed no signs of injury or abuse whatsoever."