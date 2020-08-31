Another bar shut down by AZDHS

Just two days after approval for reopening, a Tempe bar has been added to a list of closures by the health department

TEMPE, Ariz. — Glow Shots & Cocktails located on Mill Avenue in Tempe has been closed for violations against their reopening agreement with the state.

Glow shots is the third bar in the Valley to be closed since the Aug. 28 reopening date. Casa Amigos and Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale were closed on Aug. 29.

The AZDHS notice of closure stated, "As of August 30, 2020 AZDHS has reason to believe that Glow Shots & Cocktails...is in violation of its Attestation and thus is jeopardizing the health, safety and welfare of the public."