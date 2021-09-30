An 'anonymous barista in Phoenix' is absolutely fed up with poor treatment from customers

We asked Arizona's baristas to text us their customer pet peeves. One barista, who wants to stay anonymous, absolutely delivered in a hilarious way.

PHOENIX — Phone addicts, no tips and indecision.

These are just some of the pet peeves baristas share about the customers that wander into their cafes, according to a nationwide survey from Reader's Digest.

For National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, 12 News asked baristas watching to text in their biggest pet peeves.

One barista, who wanted to be known as "anonymous barista in Phoenix," used the opportunity to vent about some of the behavior they have witnessed from their own customers.

Here are some of the things the barista wanted to get off their chest:

"Do you work here? No? Then don't ask for the employee WiFi"





"GET OFF YOUR PHONE WHEN YOU'RE AT THE REGISTER"





"If you can't tip, make your own coffee"





"Make up your mind before you get to the counter."





"Your order should not take more than fifty words. Simplify it, it's not a mortgage."





"Don't get mad if your name is spelled wrong on the cup. It's not like you were going to take it home and put it in a trophy case"

Some of the other pet peeves that baristas shared in the nationwide survey included customers taking their morning stress out on the workers, getting impatient waiting for a complicated drink they ordered, and deciding they don't like the drink halfway through drinking it.

Are you a barista with some things you need to get off your chest? Send us a text at 602-444-1212 or message us at our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

