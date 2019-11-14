SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Firefighters had their hands full in Sun City West Thursday morning when a couple of animals found themselves caught in tight spots.

The crew at Arizona Fire and Medical Authority's fire station 106 responded to two animal rescue calls.

First, a puppy got its head stuck in a plastic jar somehow. Then, a goat looking for a snack forgot about its horns and got its head stuck in a brick wall.

Firefighters freed both animals, and they're both OK.

