Phoenix officer helps single mom and young kids find shelter

The Valley nonprofit Angels on Patrol provides officers with the money they need, so they can help people without reaching into their own pockets.

PHOENIX — We often hear about teachers reaching into their own pockets, paying for things like school supplies. But, did you know that police officers often do the same to help people in emergencies?

The Valley nonprofit "Angels on Patrol" makes sure officers have the money they need to help people in need.

Angels on Patrol provides a debit card to officers when they encounter a situation that warrants it.

"We have an after-hours program so officers can get a Visa card after those times too," the nonprofit's Program Coordinator Jeni Barrios said.

It was founded in 2009 by Jacqui MacConnell, who at the time was a Phoenix Police Lieutenant. She responded to a nightmare of a 911 call and felt like she needed to do more.

"She was on a call where there were two five-year-old boys and an eight-year-old locked in cages," Jeni Barrios said. "Unfortunately she had to leave wishing she could’ve done more and it stuck with her, so she wanted to provide a resource for officers in situations like that."

Phoenix police recently shared bodycam footage of an encounter with a single mom and her two young kids after they fled a domestic violence situation. The officer was able to get the family a motel room to sleep in thanks to Angels on Patrol.

"Officers first called around to different shelters, then contacted us," Barrios explained. "We were able to get her into a motel and set up with resources and by the next day, when we followed up with her, she had already been placed in shelter and her children were in daycare and she had multiple job interviews."

Barrios said it’s not just shelter, they can help with a variety of things like groceries.

"Some examples are motel rooms for victims of crimes, clothing for children and adults, food items, anything along those lines where they see there’s a need they come in to try and fulfill that need."

Angels on Patrol works with 13 police departments in Arizona.

"Our only stipulation we have is that you have to be AZPOST certified so any certified law enforcement officer we're more than happy to help, we currently work with 13 different agencies."

Angels on Patrol has really grown over the years helping hundreds of people.

"Each year we’ve grown and last year in 2021 we had over 300 requests from law enforcement officers. When we started in 2009 we were averaging a very low number of requests I believe 16."

Barrios said the real angels are officers who are risking their lives and helping others every single day.

"Actually we laugh at that, we are not the angels, we’re referring to the officers," she continued. "We’re just the behind the scenes, we just kind of work a little magic but they are the angels and faces of the miracles."

